GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Price Hits $0.52

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.98 or 0.00315400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GokuMarket Credit (CRYPTO:GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

