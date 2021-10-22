Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,965,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,531 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $275,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

BIP stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

