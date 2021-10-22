Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.12% of Post worth $284,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Post by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,054,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Post by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Post by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,895,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,771,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Shares of Post stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average of $110.26.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

