Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,468,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.60% of Scientific Games worth $268,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 6.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 25.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,908,000 after acquiring an additional 269,717 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the first quarter worth $1,258,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $84.12 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $89.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -67.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.15) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

