Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,621,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.46% of Celanese worth $245,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,318,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,579,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Celanese by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after buying an additional 59,770 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.06.

NYSE CE opened at $165.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.70. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

