Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $253.45 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 244.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Otis Worldwide worth $253,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 40.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS opened at $85.35 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.77 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

