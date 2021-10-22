Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $261.70 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,814,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,143 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.20% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $261,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $22.47.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.