Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $289.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,948 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Ecolab worth $289,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after purchasing an additional 617,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ecolab by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after buying an additional 552,683 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ecolab by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after buying an additional 311,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $58,980,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $222.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.39 and a 200-day moving average of $217.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.45.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

