Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,668,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,199 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Aptiv worth $262,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.33.

NYSE:APTV opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $92.56 and a 1 year high of $170.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.12. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

