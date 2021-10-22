Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,055,582 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,443,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,055,582 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of Targa Resources worth $286,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 53.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,025,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,023,000 after buying an additional 786,303 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 49.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 3.10. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.97.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

