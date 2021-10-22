Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 282,303 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,331,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,303 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $263,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,972 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,098,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,891.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,483,000 after acquiring an additional 431,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after acquiring an additional 388,780 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,499,000 after acquiring an additional 170,643 shares during the period.

IWR stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

