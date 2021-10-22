Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 324,378 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 324,378 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.10% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $291,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $55,774,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

WST opened at $422.23 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.