Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,531,026 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,682,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,531,026 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.88% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $279,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

AMLP opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

