Golem (GLM) Price Hits $0.55

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Golem has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $550.81 million and approximately $11.87 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000900 BTC on major exchanges.

About Golem

Golem is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

