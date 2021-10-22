Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $295.89

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 295.89 ($3.87) and traded as low as GBX 288 ($3.76). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.85), with a volume of 12,853 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £49.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 330.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 295.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.22%.

In other Good Energy Group news, insider Rupert Sanderson sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38), for a total value of £49,580 ($64,776.59). Also, insider Nigel Pocklington acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,491.77).

About Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

