Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.06

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.06 and traded as high as C$5.30. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at C$5.21, with a volume of 181,529 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a market cap of C$513.11 million and a PE ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$118.39 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Gran Colombia Gold’s payout ratio is currently 5.79%.

In other Gran Colombia Gold news, Director Hernan Martinez purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,550.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,658,145.86.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

