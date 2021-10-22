Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Price Hits $0.0270 on Exchanges

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and approximately $742,769.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00046835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00211246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00103503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

