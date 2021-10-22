Gravity Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $63,261.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $63,261.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00072215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00073997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00107888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,331.68 or 1.00443048 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.33 or 0.06549706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

