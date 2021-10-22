GravityCoin Price Reaches $0.0025 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 7% higher against the dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $16,465.70 and $11.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00072060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00071887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00102536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,372.89 or 0.99898414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.68 or 0.06465718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022110 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,487,440 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

