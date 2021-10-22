Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.46. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 1,465,937 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $159.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

