Greggs (LON:GRG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,689.02

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,689.02 ($35.13) and traded as high as GBX 3,035.90 ($39.66). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 3,021 ($39.47), with a volume of 414,839 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Greggs from GBX 2,950 ($38.54) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,055 ($39.91) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,009.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,689.02. The company has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

