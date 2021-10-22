Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $37.05 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Grin has a total market cap of $37.05 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,553.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,131.99 or 0.06501548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.19 or 0.00313418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $635.68 or 0.01000218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00088851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.79 or 0.00426074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00272737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.82 or 0.00251472 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 86,978,220 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

