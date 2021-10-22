Grin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.52 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000666 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $35.50 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 87,032,520 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

