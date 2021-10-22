Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. Groupon has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.29 million, a PE ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.96 million. Groupon had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Analysts predict that Groupon will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Groupon by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,720 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 5.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 7.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,902 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,964 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Groupon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 76,333 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

