Growth DeFi (GRO) Achieves Market Cap of $37.55 Million

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Growth DeFi coin can now be purchased for $86.53 or 0.00142315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $37.55 million and $262,194.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.64 or 0.00213213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00103712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

Growth DeFi is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,952 coins and its circulating supply is 433,935 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

