Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $104.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.