Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Guardant Health worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.74. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.