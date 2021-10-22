Guider (GDR) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Guider has a market capitalization of $8,279.65 and $39.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Guider has traded down 43.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00046958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00208264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00103299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004233 BTC.

About Guider

GDR is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

