Gulden Hits Market Cap of $8.37 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and $49,653.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.00317775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 554,210,160 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

