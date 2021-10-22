GXChain (GXC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.99 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001079 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $49.35 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001267 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,673,138 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

