H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.86

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.86 and traded as high as $69.92. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $69.88, with a volume of 251,318 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,724.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $993,750. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

