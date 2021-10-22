Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Haemonetics worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,697 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 619.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,581,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,758,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after buying an additional 363,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

HAE stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.97. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

