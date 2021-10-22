Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.57

Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $3.47. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 348,618 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $101.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 27.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 59,402 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 42,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 163,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.
About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)
Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.