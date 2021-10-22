Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.57

Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $3.47. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 348,618 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $101.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $55.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 27.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 59,402 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 42,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 163,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

