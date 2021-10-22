Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Shares Up 4.1%

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)’s share price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $41.00. 2,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLMAF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

