Handshake Reaches Market Capitalization of $94.89 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Handshake has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $94.89 million and $741,704.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 432,267,437 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

