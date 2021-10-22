HAPI Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.69 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for about $103.35 or 0.00170032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HAPI has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $47.69 million and $5.69 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HAPI alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00046762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.43 or 0.00209636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00104282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011026 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 481,929 coins and its circulating supply is 461,460 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.