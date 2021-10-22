Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Stock Price Down 2%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID) shares were down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBRID. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt upgraded Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

