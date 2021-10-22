Haven Protocol Market Cap Hits $111.17 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $111.17 million and $2.08 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $7.54 or 0.00012400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,826.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.91 or 0.06539743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.00316035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.97 or 0.01020880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00089685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.19 or 0.00439260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.10 or 0.00281297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00254581 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,738,648 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

