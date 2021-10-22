Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,410 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.26% of Hawkins worth $36,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,023,000 after purchasing an additional 52,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

HWKN opened at $38.19 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $810.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

