HBK Investments L P Acquires 6,101 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $366.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $364.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.47. The company has a market cap of $386.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

