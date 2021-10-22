HBK Investments L P Acquires New Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 5.91% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRSG. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at about $4,852,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at about $1,940,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at about $484,000.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

NASDAQ FRSG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.