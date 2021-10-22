HBK Investments L P Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

HBK Investments L P raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 250.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 267.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,143,000 after acquiring an additional 255,292 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $1,128,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 157.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 668,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,334,000 after acquiring an additional 409,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $100.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

