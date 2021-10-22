HBK Investments L P Invests $3.87 Million in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 4.43% of Kismet Acquisition Three at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,955,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,986,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,802,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,835,000.

Shares of KIII remained flat at $$9.71 during trading hours on Friday. 362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,549. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.68. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

