HBK Investments L P Takes Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000. HBK Investments L P owned 0.07% of nCino as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 87.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 146.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 2,928.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $720,568.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,075,595.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $254,459.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,969 shares of company stock worth $14,626,635. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

NCNO stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,135. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $90.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average of $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.77 and a beta of 1.88.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

