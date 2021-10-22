HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 4.76% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPKB. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at about $488,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,398. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

