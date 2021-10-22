HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

HCI Group has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. HCI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 163.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.0%.

HCI stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.83. 1,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.67. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $139.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HCI shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HCI Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 114.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of HCI Group worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

