HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.53% of HCI Group worth $38,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HCI Group by 833.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth $80,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

HCI Group stock opened at $134.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $139.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

