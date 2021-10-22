HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 172,943 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $106,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 29,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.49. 12,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,779. The company has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

