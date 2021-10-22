Head to Head Contrast: Bit Digital (BTBT) and The Competition

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bit Digital to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Bit Digital alerts:

9.7% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bit Digital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital Competitors 45.74% -42.67% 2.38%

Risk and Volatility

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.82, indicating that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital’s competitors have a beta of -0.49, indicating that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million -$1.91 million 157.14 Bit Digital Competitors $4.14 billion $548.61 million 16.87

Bit Digital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bit Digital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bit Digital Competitors 353 1310 1561 57 2.40

Bit Digital currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.27%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 4.80%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Bit Digital competitors beat Bit Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.