Head to Head Survey: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PayPal alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PayPal and RTCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 0 4 33 0 2.89 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

PayPal currently has a consensus price target of $320.51, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given PayPal’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PayPal is more favorable than RTCORE.

Risk and Volatility

PayPal has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 11.64, meaning that its stock price is 1,064% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PayPal and RTCORE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $21.45 billion 13.17 $4.20 billion $2.64 91.06 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 20.42% 20.07% 5.61% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PayPal beats RTCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.